Catherine Marie McGee West, affectionately known as Cathy, born Jan. 1, 1953, in Wichita, Kan., but raised in Strawberry, peacefully passed away in her home on Thursday, May 25, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.
Cathy was the daughter of Syble Bernice Richey McGee and James Hugh McGee, both of whom predeceased her.
Cathy is survived by two sons, Sherman Lee West of Paulsbo, Wash., and Jeremy D. West (Waneta E. Ellis) of Wilmington, N.C.; five grandchildren, Dixon M. West, Christian M. West (Mackayla), Anne Marie West, Anthony West and Ryan West; brother, Jerry Hugh McGee (Linda); niece, Debara McGee Fisher (Scotty); nephew, Terry Hugh McGee (Kristi); and many great nieces and nephews.
Cathy will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Ward Cemetery in Strawberry.
