Catherine Marie McGee West, affectionately known as Cathy, born Jan. 1, 1953, in Wichita, Kan., but raised in Strawberry, peacefully passed away in her home on Thursday, May 25, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.

Cathy was the daughter of Syble Bernice Richey McGee and James Hugh McGee, both of whom predeceased her.

