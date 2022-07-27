Cecil Frisbee, 85, of Beebe, passed away July 22, 2022, at his residence. He was born Aug. 29, 1936, at Osceola, to the late Dennie and Mary Wade Frisbee. Mr. Frisbee was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church in Beebe. He was a career commercial truck driver and farmed cattle.
He married Jeanette Lawrence Frisbee on May 19, 1963, in Walnut Ridge. She preceded him in death on June 7, 2017. He is also preceded by a brother, Euen Frisbee, and a sister, Opal Stewart.
He is survived by one son, Tony Frisbee (Karen) of Beebe; three grandchildren, Colbey Frisbee (Kayla) of Cabot, Deanna Overton (Michael) of Des Arc, and Brandon Dugan of Searcy; three great-grandchildren, Kaylynn Frisbee, Colton Frisbee and Finch Overton; as well as one sister, Maxine Webb of Aurora, Ill.
Visitation was Tuesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at Union Valley Baptist Church in Beebe, with the funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Burial was in Grissard Cemetery at El Paso.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care Memorial Chapel & Crematory. An online guestbook is available at www.SullivanFuneralCare.com.
