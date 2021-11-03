Cecil Melvin Haynes, 88, of Hoxie, passed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at his residence.
Cecil Melvin Haynes was born Oct. 10, 1933, in Ravenden, to the late Melvin W. Haynes and Mittie M. Stratton Haynes. He was employed as a truck driver and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the 7th Day Pentecostal Church of Hoxie. Cecil enjoyed watching all of the John Wayne movies, and he enjoyed his stock car racing days.
In addition to his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by his son, Kenny; three daughters, Peggy, Carolyn and Wanda Louise; three brothers, three sisters and one great-grandchild, Jordan.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Haynes, of the home; children, Sue, Linda and Darrell, all of Paducah, Ky., Kenny and Paula, both of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Charlie of Shelbyville, Ky., Doug of Cherokee Village, Wanda Faye of Williford, and Johnny Ray of Cabot; three sisters, Lugene of Manila, Lucille of St. Louis, and Sheila of Paragould; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. until noon. at Cox Funeral Home. The funeral followed at noon with David Gates and Bro. Riley officiating. Burial was in Friendship Cemetery in Annieville under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Dustin Haynes, Nick Kemper, Howard Gibson, Brian Carrigan, Richie Millsap and Johnny Tyson. Honorary pallbearers are Paul Hawkins, Terry Millsap, Dale Stratton, Bob Callahan, Gary Brown, Doug Jones and Jason DeMastes.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
