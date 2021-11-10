On Nov. 5, 2021, Charles Marion Belk passed from this life into the arms of Jesus.
Born on Sept. 24, 1928, to Harry and Mary Belk, Charles was reared on the family farm in Lawrence County, and was graduated from Walnut Ridge High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force.
Charles’s love of family, farm and community continued throughout his lifetime. He and his brother, Joe Belk, began farming at an early age and operated a dairy farm until 1974. They began raising rice in 1973 and continued the rice and soybean operation until their retirement in 2000.
He married Mary Imogene Harris on March 14, 1959, and they spent the next 62 years enjoying life as soul mates. They were never blessed with children of their own, but were surrounded by the love of nieces and nephews.
Charlie was a longtime member of Hoxie United Methodist Church before moving to Jonesboro and becoming part of the Southwest Church of Christ.
Charles is survived by his brother, Joe Belk; sister-in-law, Imo Harris Gray; nieces, Carol Ann Howard, Laura Lynn Wilcox, Regina Harris Hendrickson, Sue Huckaba and Rebecca Layman; and by nephews, David Belk, Mark Belk, Kenny Joe Harris and Jim Gray.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Emerson Funeral Home in Jonesboro with Bob Hager and Jimmy Adcox officiating.
The family received guests on Monday, Nov. 8, at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at 2 p.m. Burial was in Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge.
Memorials can be made to Southwest Church of Christ Food Pantry, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, or Heifer International.
An online guestbook is available at www.emersonfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.