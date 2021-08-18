Charles E. “Gabby” Hayes, 77, of Black Rock, passed from this life on Aug. 16, 2021, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge.
He was born to Carl E. and Lessie “Peg” Weir Hayes in Indianapolis, Ind., on June 24, 1944. Gabby was married to Regina Evans on June 14, 1975, in Black Rock. He owned and operated Hayes Roofing Company for many years. He attended the Assembly of God Church.
Gabby was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Regina, of the home; and many members of the Evans family.
A graveside service will be today, Aug. 18, 2 p.m. at Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge. Greg Evans and Gaylon Russell will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
