Charles Norman Goad of Powhatan died at Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Jan. 2, 2022, at the age of 64.
Charles was born in Black Rock to Charles Newton and Violet Mae Jones Goad on April 4, 1957. He lived in Lawrence County his entire life. He worked at Frit Industries for several years before having to retire. He was married to Peggy Brandon Goad for 41 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Thelma Delois Duncan; and his nephew, William Allison Jones, Jr.
Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Peggy Goad of the home; daughters, Tammy (Adam) Thompson and Amy Goad (Matthew Lakey); brother, William( Margarett) Jones; sisters, Della Meeks, Elizabeth Byrd, Charlene (Ron) Doyle and Joann Smith; grandchildren, Christian Woodard, Daniel Woodard, Chase Guthrie, Amelia Guthrie, Holly Woodard, Dillon Guthrie, Liliann Woodard and Trenten Thompson; and one great-grandson, Grayson Woodard.
Visitation was Thursday, Jan. 6, from 5-7 p.m. at House Gregg Funeral Home.
Funeral services were Friday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. at House Gregg Funeral Home with Harold Russell officiating. A private burial was held at Powhatan Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.