Charles Lehman Toye, 98, of Mena, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 7, 2023 in Booneville.
He was born Nov. 23, 1924 in Walnut Ridge, to the late Charles Dewey Toye and the late Dovie Sissy McGee Toye. He was united in marriage to Stella Mae Davis Toye on July 6, 1949. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by one daughter, Shelley Staggs and husband Danny of Mena; one brother, Russell Toye and wife Juanita of DeQueen; grandsons, Shawn Staggs of Rogers, and Joshua Staggs and wife Alexandra of Fort Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Dewey and Dovie Sissy Toye; three sisters, Mildred Karnes, Charlene Diles and Nina Krantz; and three brothers, Cameron Toye, David Toye and Jerry Dale Toye.
A visitation was held on Friday, May 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
Funeral services were Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Bro. Joshua Staggs and Bro. Brandon White officiating. Interment followed at Concord Cemetery in Ink under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Bernie Soliz, Todd Aynes, Terry Staggs, Loyd Shrum, Otis Bissell and Aaron Bissell.
An online obituary and guestbook is available at www.beasleywoodfuneral home.com.
