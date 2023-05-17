Charles Lehman Toye, 98, of Mena, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 7, 2023 in Booneville.

He was born Nov. 23, 1924 in Walnut Ridge, to the late Charles Dewey Toye and the late Dovie Sissy McGee Toye. He was united in marriage to Stella Mae Davis Toye on July 6, 1949. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

