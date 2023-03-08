Charles Steven Cravens, 72, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his residence in Walnut Ridge.
He was born May 8, 1950, in Walnut Ridge, to Doyle Cravens and Ozella Mooney Redding. Mr. Cravens served in the U.S. Army and retired after 20 years of loyal service to our country. He lived the first part of his life in St. Louis. He loved to drink coffee with his many friends around town.
Preceding him in death are his mother, Ozella Redding; his father, Doyle Cravens; and his two brothers, Frankie and Gary Cravens.
Left to mourn his passing are his children, Stephanie (Richard) Wilson of Arkansas, Britany (Dallas) Eastin of Alaska, Billy (Tina) Cravens of Texas, Charles (Julie) Cravens of Iowa, Frankie Cravens of Missouri, and Scott Cravens of Texas; sister, Anita Dively of Missouri; brother: Jim (Shelly) Cravens of Missouri; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many friends and family.
Visitation will be today, March 8, from 6-8 p.m. at the House Gregg Funeral Chapel.
Funeral will be held on Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at House Gregg Funeral Home.
Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis on March 10 at 12:30 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Kopp, Stan, Mac Mankey and his coffee drinking crew.
