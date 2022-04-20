Charles Tinsley Kirkpatrick, 93, passed away April 8, 2022.
He was born April 13, 1928, in Walnut Ridge, to W. Clifton and Margaret Bottom Kirkpatrick.
Funeral service and burial were in Tomball, Texas. A guest book and photo album are available at www.kleinfh.com.
Mr. Kirkpatrick was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janice Mary Duncan Kirkpatrick; his sister, Maggie Snow; brother-in-law, R. Max Snow; and nephews, Patrick M. Duncan Jr. and Kirk D. Snow.
Mr. Kirkpatrick was a graduate of Walnut Ridge High School and Arkansas State University. He coached at Clover Bend High School, which, as part of a New Deal program to promote development in rural America, is now on the National Register of Historic Places. During a career of 33 years in the insurance industry he worked in positions of increasing responsibility for The Equitable in Albuquerque, N.M., Pittsburgh, Pa., and Houston, Texas.
Survivors include daughter, Carol Labiosa and husband Glenn of Houston; son, Robert Kirkpatrick and wife Maggie of Houston; son, Timothy Kirkpatrick and wife Leisa of Sienna, Texas; son, Michael Kirkpatrick and wife Cora of Washington, D.C.; nephew, Stephen R. Snow and wife Betty of Hudsonville, Mich.; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Never forgetting his early days in Northeast Arkansas, Mr. Kirkpatrick was an active participant in Clover Bend School reunions. He was a faithful contributor to the Snow Cemetery, located north of College City on Lawrence Road 416, where his sister, parents, maternal grandparents and other relatives are buried.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Clover Bend Historic District, P.O. Box 672, Walnut Ridge, AR 72476 and to the Snow Cemetery Association, c/o Glenna Mosier, 3977 Highway 117, Powhatan, AR 72458-8506.
