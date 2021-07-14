Charles Roby Wilson, 80, of Smithville, passed from this life on Monday, July 5, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 21, 1940, at Lauratown, to Cecil “Toots” and Isma “Bobbie” Stewart Wilson. He married Carolyn “Sue” Simpson on Sept. 28, 1961. Charles was the owner/operator of the Exxon in Smithville for many years, before operating the Exxon in Imboden later during his life. He also enjoyed being a cattle farmer. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Imboden.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his siblings, Leroy, Amos “Bubby”, W.E. “Dub”, Anna Carol and Ruth Lee.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sue, of the home; son, Donnie Wilson (Stacey) of Strawberry; daughter, Cindy Dillport (Jimmy) of Cabot; sister, Fern Shelton (Robert) of Portia; grandchildren, James Dillport, Chloe Dillport, Matthew Wilson (Bethany) and Mitchell Wilson (Jami); great-grandchildren, Zoeyanna, Sylvia, Adalynn, Joseph, Clara, Charlie, Caitlyn, Amelia and one soon-to-be great-grandson, Timothy.
Visitation was Thursday, July 8, at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge from 1-2 p.m. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with Steve Martin and Matthew Wilson officiating. Interment was in Old Lebanon Cemetery in Lynn under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Matthew Wilson, Mitchell Wilson, James Dillport, Jimmy Dillport, Rob Shelton and Robert Shelton.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
