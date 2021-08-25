Charles Allen Young, 82, of Black Rock, passed away suddenly, July 26, 2021, at his residence.
Born Aug. 14, 1938, in Walnut Ridge, he was the son of the late Floyd Allen and Julia Ward Young. He was united in marriage to Betty Weir on May 16, 1959. He was a lifelong barber, having worked at, and then owning and operating, Floyd’s Barber Shop in Walnut Ridge. Charles was an outdoorsman, enjoying deer and elk hunting, working outside and raising hogs. He was very social and outgoing. He never met a stranger and knew almost everyone in his community.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty, in 2014; and a brother, Curtis Young.
Survivors include his daughter, Vicky (Jeff) Hamilton of Austin, Texas; two grandsons, Jonathan and Cody (Reagan) Hamilton, all of Austin, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Brynlee Hamilton; one sister, Dorothy Davis of DeKalb, Ill.; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was Saturday, July 31, at 10 a.m. in the Bryan Chapel with Steve Prestidge officiating, and his niece, Norma Smith speaking. Interment was at Oak Forrest Cemetery in Black Rock.
Pallbearers were Jonathan, Cody and Jeff Hamilton, Norman Neece, Donnie and Curtis Young.
Visitation was Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Bryan Chapel in Hoxie.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
