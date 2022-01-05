Christine Ann Bailey Price, 52, of Walnut Ridge passed from this life on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, along with her boyfriend, Brad Dunham, due to injuries sustained from an airplane accident.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1969, in Cahokia, Ill., to Harold Lloyd and Mary Parsons Bailey. Christine was a dedicated nurse, working in home health and for several doctors for over 20 years. She was of the Christian belief.
Christine was preceded in death by her mom, Donna Bailey; her grandparents; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her father, Harold Bailey of Hoxie; mother, Mary Taylor of Bradley; one son, Randall Parker of Hoxie; siblings, Sharon Beardsley (David) and James Bailey (Jennifer), both of Jonesboro, Rachael Jones (Terry) of Piggott, John Bailey (Tracy) and Latisha Bailey, both of Hoxie; and several special nieces and nephews.
A celebration memorial of Christine’s life was held Thursday, Dec. 30, from 3-5 p.m. in Cox Funeral Home Chapel in Walnut Ridge.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
