Clara Jean Slawson, 76, of Ravenden Springs, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at her home.
She was born August 15, 1945 in Salem, to the late George William and Ruby Inez Carruthers Wilson. She was retired from Brown Shoe Company.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George William and Ruby Inez Wilson; husband, Albert Slawson; daughter, Teresa Blanchard; granddaughter, Amanda Cummings; brothers, Harrison Wilson and Don Wilson; and sister, Anna Shade.
Clara is survived by her daughter, Connie (Ronnie) McReynolds of Ravenden Springs; six grandchildren, Christopher (Kelly) Johnson of Pocahontas, Melissa (Phillip) Wilson of Walnut Ridge, Jeremy (Ashley) Johnson of Maynard, Mica (Jeremy) Craft of Pocahontas, Alexandria (Jason) Smith of Warm Springs, and Tanner McReynolds of Indiana; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Wilson of Pocahontas; special friend, Dorothy Garvin; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation was Sunday, March 20, from 1-3 p.m. in the chapel of McNabb Funeral Home, with a funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. Cremation will take place following all services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.