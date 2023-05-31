Coy Ray Mitchell was born to Elmer and Edna Taylor Mitchell on Aug. 15, 1929. Coy was his mom’s, Edna Mitchell, protector and provider for many years and the youngest of five boys.
Coy Ray Mitchell purchased their farm in December 1956, and became a self-employed farmer. He grew cotton, soybeans, milo and wheat in the early years of farming, adding rice as a rotation crop in later years. Throughout all the years that he farmed, Dad said he only had one failed crop, which did not detour him from continuing to farm. There were times on the farm when a field needed to be planted, tilled or harvested before a heavy rain, but if that meant he had to work on Sunday – he would not – he just didn’t work on Sunday – he always said, “Planting can wait until Monday, everything will be ok!” He was right, everything was okay. Many happy memories are still shared on that farm purchased so many years ago.
Coy enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his early years, the hunt was for rabbit and squirrel, but in later years he hunted for deer and turkey. He has taken many trips, with family and friends by his side, to different areas of Arkansas to hunt.
Dad’s lifelong best friend, James (Dub) Teel, has shared a lifetime of friendship and memories with Dad. Dub has called and spoken with Coy for many years, and Dub and Coy have spoken almost every week since Coy moved to his daughter and son-in-law’s home three years ago.
Coy married Vernell Sluder on Aug. 5, 1953. They had been married over 68 years before Vernell’s passing on April 30, 2022. Coy passed peacefully from this life on May 23, 2023, at his daughter and son-in-law’s home, after a diagnosis of Squamous Cell Carcinoma on his ear on April 18, 2023.
He is survived by his daughter, Anglee Kazzee and husband Randy; a grandson, Mitchell Kazzee and wife Amanda; and a grandson, Tyler Kazzee and wife Jordan. He also had two great-grandsons, Elias and Zedekiah Kazzee, and two inherited grandsons, Jayson and Jaycob Joplin.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; four brothers, Jewell Mitchell, Elson Mitchell, Wesley (Rossy) Mitchell and Archie Mitchell; and two premature infant children, Annette and Michael.
A graveside service was held on May 25, 2023, by speaker, Mitchell Kazzee. House-Gregg Funeral Home officiated at Lawrence Memorial Park.
