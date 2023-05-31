Coy Ray Mitchell was born to Elmer and Edna Taylor Mitchell on Aug. 15, 1929. Coy was his mom’s, Edna Mitchell, protector and provider for many years and the youngest of five boys.

Coy Ray Mitchell purchased their farm in December 1956, and became a self-employed farmer. He grew cotton, soybeans, milo and wheat in the early years of farming, adding rice as a rotation crop in later years. Throughout all the years that he farmed, Dad said he only had one failed crop, which did not detour him from continuing to farm. There were times on the farm when a field needed to be planted, tilled or harvested before a heavy rain, but if that meant he had to work on Sunday – he would not – he just didn’t work on Sunday – he always said, “Planting can wait until Monday, everything will be ok!” He was right, everything was okay. Many happy memories are still shared on that farm purchased so many years ago.

