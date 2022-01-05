Curtis Neal Fain Sr., 73, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at his residence.
He was born March 9, 1948, to the late William and Ruth Marie Fain Elridge in Leachville. He was a truck driver and a member of Cache River Pentecostal Church. Curtis served in the army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, Curtis was preceded in death by his daughter, Natasha Annette Fain; one brother and one sister.
Survivors include one sister; sons, Curtis Fain II (Faith) of Beebe and Andy Fain (Tabiatha) of Tupelo, Miss.; daughter, Sabrina Jones (Randy) of Conway; grandchildren, William Hoffman (Sarah), Elizabeth Defries (Hayden), David Davison, Savannah Davison, Gavin Fain (Meagan), Gabriella Smith, Slade Fain, Phoenix Fain, Ainsley Fain and Spike Fain; great-grandchildren, Brinley Defries, Joey Hoffman, Addison Defries and Londyn Light.
A graveside service will be held at a later date planned by the family.
