Calvin C. “Dan” Ellison, 85, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
He was born, Nov. 26, 1937, to the late Clay Ellison and Fannie (Stoner) Ellison. He was united in marriage to Yvonne “Y” Davis on Dec. 21, 1957, in Rockford, Ill. He was a member of First Baptist Church, in Walnut Ridge.
Dan was a police officer at the Memphis Police Department from 1961-1995. He rose through the ranks, retiring as a captain.
After retiring, Dan and Y moved back home to Walnut Ridge. After 10 years of retirement, he was elected as sheriff of Lawrence County, serving for three terms. While in law enforcement, he attended many schools and seminars, including the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va. Before Dan’s passing, making a difference in something or someone was his hope.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a son, Keith Davis Ellison; his parents; as well as four brothers and five sisters.
He is survived by his daughter, Dana Ellison Osborn (Robert) of Lexington Tenn.; grandchildren, Matthew Ellison Osborn and Bailey Ellison; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 27, from 12-1 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Lawrence Memorial Park. All arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alex Latham, Junior Briner, Dennis Coggins and J.R. Cox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.