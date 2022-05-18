Danny Joe Thacker, 70, of Walnut Ridge, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Flo and Phil Hospice House in Jonesboro.
He was born Aug. 28, 1951, in Scottsburg, Ind., to Gerald James Thacker and Marie Wombles Thacker. He was a loving patriarch to his family and a good friend to many. He was a duck guide by trade and was a Christian. All who knew him, will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Marie; brothers, Johnny Lee Thacker, Gerald James Thacker Jr., and David Thacker.
Danny is survived by his wife, Marie Thacker; daughter, Jeana (Mike) Thacker Duckworth; grandchildren, Garrett Clark, Justin Taylor and Jacob Taylor; great-grandchildren, Nita Clark and Grace Taylor; brothers, Roy Thacker and Bobby Thacker; sister, Jessie King; sister-in-law, Brenda White; and brother-in-law, Charles White.
A memorial service will be held Saturday May 21, from 1-3 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
