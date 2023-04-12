Danny Lee Todd, 73, of Henderson, Ark., passed from this life on Saturday, April 1, 2023, and was embraced into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ while surrounded by his family.
He was born in Los Angeles on July 18, 1949. Danny grew up in Alicia and graduated from Walnut Ridge High School.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, H.C. and Jane Todd; sister, Patricia Todd; wife, Ginny Murphy Todd; and grandson, Lucas Todd.
He is survived by his wife, Jana Perkins Todd; two sisters, Lana House (Don) and Linda Cook (Jim); son, Mike Todd; daughter, Rhonda DeClerk (Rick); grandchildren, Julia Todd, Victoria Foxwood (Justin), Ross Driver and Reagan Fitch (Colby); great-grandchildren, Karsyn Walker, Kamryn Driver and Reverie Driver.
Danny cherished his family and loved life at his Norfork Lake home. He enjoyed fishing and boating and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals. Summer fish fries, homemade ice cream, strawberry pie and holidays with his family were among his favorite times.
Danny retired at the age of 50, after working 30 years for Arkansas State University Physical Plant as Supervisor of the Electrical Department. After retirement, he moved to Lake Norfork and built his retirement home. He also built and sold houses for many others at Lake Norfork.
Visitation was at Emerson Funeral Home in Jonesboro on Friday, April 7, at 1 p.m, with a Celebration of Life following at 2 p.m. Interment was in Stranger’s Home Cemetery near Alicia.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to the Lucas Todd Memorial Scholarship at the Mountain Home Education Foundation, Mountain Home, AR.
