Daphine Starr, 94, of Smithville, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Lawrence Hall Nursing Center in Walnut Ridge.
She was born Feb. 3, 1928, in Lawrence County, to the late Roy and Nettie Weir Stewart. She was member of the Lawrence County Extension Homemakers Club for many years, including four years as county president. She learned the fine arts of cooking and sewing and enjoyed sewing for family and friends.
She graduated from Sloan-Hendrix High School in 1946 and was secretary for veterans farm training for five years. In 1952, she married Maurice Starr, her classmate, after he served in Korea as a Lieutenant. Together they lived in Alabama, Fayetteville and Hot Springs before settling near Smithville. Maurice Starr served as school superintendent at Williford Arkansas for 29 years. They enjoyed many years together until his passing in 2007. They were both active members of the Methodist Church in Imboden, Hot Springs and Smithville, where she was a Sunday school teacher.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Nettie Weir Stewart; husband, Maurice Starr; one brother; and two sisters.
Daphine is survived by her children, Patti (Gary) Starr Russell and Ben (Karen) Starr; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Thursday, March 3, from 10-11 a.m. at Smithville United Methodist Church. The funeral service began at 11 with Joe Kaiser and Michael Dodson officiating. Burial was in Coffman Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were David Stewart, Josh Russell, Billy Ken Rowsey, Jeremy Jones, Chris Jones and M.C. Hottel.
