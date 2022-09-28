Tommy “Darrell” Davis, 76, of Walnut Ridge, passed away on Sept. 25, 2022.
He was born on Aug 22, 1946, to George ‘Bill’ & Lucille (Holder) Davis. He was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, spending his childhood in the Richwoods community, where he started school and later farmed. Darrell was drafted to the U.S. Army on Dec. 2, 1965, and served as part of 3rd Infantry Division, returning to Walnut Ridge in 1967.
After returning from the military, he worked for Berra Construction in St. Louis for 10 years. Darrell was a carpenter by trade, which is how he met his wife, Shirley, in Alexandra, La. He was tasked to manage a crew who built stores in the local mall and Shirley was a hairdresser in the same mall. They married on Dec. 16, 1986. Darrell was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Arkansas Razorback fan. He also loved spending the afternoon on the golf course with his brother. Darrell will always be known for his kind soul and always taking care of others. There was nothing more that he loved than his family and friends.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Billy Ray, Don and Rick.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Shirley Davis; sons, Rick (Donna) Davis of Batesville, and Doyne (Stephanie) Davis of Walnut Ridge; daughter, Karen (Doug) Moore of Walnut Ridge; son, Jesse (Robbie) Terrell of Dallas; daughter, Lisa Cloud of Oakdale, La.; sister, Kathy Richardson (Terrell) of Walnut Ridge; brother, Dale “Cotton” Davis (Pharis) of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Emily Davis, Austin Radcliff (Emily), Colby Reed (Leslie), Colton Davis (Sarah), Makenzie Reed, Will Davis, Brooklynn Reed, Caden Davis, Wyatt Davis, Nichols Terrell, Jay Terrell, Charlie Terrell, Daniel Cole, Eddie Cole, Jessica Cole and Cody Cole.
The visitation is Friday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Bro. Derek Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Duty Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Phillips Funeral Home of Paragould.
Visit www.phillips funeral.org to send online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.