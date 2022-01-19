Darrell Eugene Rash, 64, of Pocahontas, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge.
He was born Dec. 27, 1957, in St. Louis, to Denver Rash and Wynona Compton Rash. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a supervisor at Frit Industries. He attended Cache River Pentecostal Church.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Jason Rash; and grandmother, Inez Lee.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Taymon Rash of the home; son, Jonathan (Racheal) Bennett of Walnut Ridge; daughters, Lisa (Greg) Raymond of Pennsylvania and Melissa (Caleb) Dean of Pocahontas; grandchildren, Blake, Zak, Griffin and Kollins Bennett, Madison and Trever Rash, Thomas, Kassadee and Luke Raymond and Zaniel and Asher Dean; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Jackson, Harper and Alivia Bennett; sisters, Pamela Bagwell, Cindy Burtman and Debbie Householder; and brothers, Mike Rash and Darren Rash.
Visitation was Friday, January 14, from 6-8 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Funeral services began at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, in the funeral chapel at House-Gregg, with Rick Hart officiating.
Burial was in Stranger’s Home Cemetery at Alicia.
