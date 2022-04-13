David Earl Head, 65, of Somerville, Tenn., passed away on April 1, 2022. He was born on May 14, 1956, to Mr. Webster Head Jr. and Mrs. Ann Goodrum Head in Morrilton. David was a bowling enthusiast, playing in a league for many years, a sports fan, and an avid card player. Playing Rook with his SomerOak friends was one of his favorite past times. He also loved to read, making regular rotations through the Bible, and studying it constantly. He also loved reading suspense and mystery novels. Hockey was another interest of his. He had posters on his wall, and with his photographic memory, he could recall many players and their stats.
David is survived by his son, Matthew (Samantha) Head of Garland, Texas; grandchildren, Gracie, Isabella and Christopher Head; and one sister, Cathy (Tim) Stanz, of Somerville, Tenn.
Preceding him in death are his parents; and wife, Virgilene Wall Head.
We would like to thank the Fayette County First Responders and SomerOak for the sweet care they provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.