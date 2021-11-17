David Patterson, 71, of Floral, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 19, 1949, in Walnut Ridge, to the late Solomon Owen and Etta Faye Decker Patterson. Dave faithfully attended New Bethel Baptist Church in Floral. He enjoyed his family, hunting, his life on the farm and caring for all his animals. He was an electrician by trade.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War, and was a proud Patriot who loved his country dearly. Dave was a very hard worker, rising early to get to work on the farm, out in the electrical field, helping others, and, also, in the many other endeavors he pursued.
He especially loved and was proud of his family, his Church family, and his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father today due to his acceptance of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Carol Sinks Patterson; two sisters, Karen Patterson and Janet Allen; and one brother, Owen Patterson.
He is survived by his son, David Patterson of Batesville, his daughters, Gayla Danette Martin of Bono and Kerri Hart of Jonesboro; eight grandchildren, Austin Turner, Georgia Caroline, Scarlett, GiGi, Daniel and Lena Patterson, and Madlyne and Conner Hart. In addition, his stepdaughter, Lou Ann Hawks and her husband Jeffery of Mayflower, his stepson, Tommy Walker and his wife Edie of Little Rock; six step-grandchildren, Will Walker and his wife Amber of Searcy, Morgan Hawks and his wife Haley of Alexander, Katie Hawks, Aaron Walker, Ally Walker and Thomas Walker, all of Little Rock, his step-great-grandchildren, Josie and Luke Hawks of Alexander; and a special pet, Rosie; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.