David Webb, 70, of Maynard, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at his residence.
He was born to the late James Hubert and Stellia McQuay Webb on Sept. 13, 1951, in Alicia. He was united in marriage to Shirley Sue Nipps on Nov. 27, 1968. He was a pastor for the church for many years. He served on the advisory board at BRTC for the automotive technician program. David was a certified automotive technician, a 911 dispatcher, and a deputy sheriff in Randolph and Lawrence Counties.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his siblings, Larry Webb and LaVerda and Neatrice Fultner; and a special nephew, Ernie Fultner.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Webb of the home; children, Allen Webb (Amber) of Imboden, Steven Webb (Elisabeth) and Sherry Bland (Scott), both of Maynard; siblings, Danny Webb of Pocahontas, Daniel Webb of Cherokee Village, Sue Nelson of Imboden, and Joyce Lamb of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Cassie, Eric, Elizabeth, Linda, David and Stella; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Carter, Paisley, Dawson and Ava Rai; and many special friends.
Visitation was Friday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until noon at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. The funeral followed at noon with Drew Pearson and Scott Bland officiating. Burial was private.
