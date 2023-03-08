Deanna Jean Finney, 77, of Imboden, passed from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.

She was born June 7, 1945, in Seattle, to the late Ruby Broadway. She was united in marriage to Linden Finney on Feb. 13, 1965 in Mishawaka, Ind. Deanna was a member of Banks Baptist Church in Hardy. She was a homemaker and employed as a home health aide during her life. Deanna had a passion for gospel singing and animals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.