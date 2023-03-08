Deanna Jean Finney, 77, of Imboden, passed from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
She was born June 7, 1945, in Seattle, to the late Ruby Broadway. She was united in marriage to Linden Finney on Feb. 13, 1965 in Mishawaka, Ind. Deanna was a member of Banks Baptist Church in Hardy. She was a homemaker and employed as a home health aide during her life. Deanna had a passion for gospel singing and animals.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Broadway, and stepfather, Melvin Broadway; one brother, Billy Hill; and one sister, Marilyn Kay Doyle.
She is survived by her husband, Linden Finney, of the home; three children, Keith Finney of Pocahontas, Karen Stinson of Imboden and Kevin Finney (Karen) of Ravenden; two sisters, Tina Winkler of Paragould and Wanda Jones of Imboden; one brother, Don Broadway of Powhatan; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and a special cousin, Skip.
Graveside services will be Friday, March 10, 2023, 1 p.m. at Lorado Cemetery near Walcott. Jerry Clements will officiate.
All arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
