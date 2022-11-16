Deborah Elizabeth Colley, 66, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 18, 1956, in Flint, Mich., to the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Culhane) Brandon. Deborah was a Certified Nursing Assistant, homemaker and caretaker to many during her lifetime. She was a member of People’s Faith Tabernacle in Hoxie.
In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Colley; brothers, Matthew Gorecki, Kenneth Brandon, Monty Brandon, Samuel Brandon and Ron Brandon; and a grandson, Zackary Porter.
She is survived by her children, Danny Brandon of Florida, Randy Brandon of Jonesboro, April Brandon and Kenny Brandon, both of Missouri, and Fred Brandon of Walnut Ridge; brothers, Ray Brandon (Becky) of Portia, and Paul Sutter of Flint, Mich.; a sister, Loretta Gorecki; grandchildren, Christy Brandon-Daily (Stephen), Brandon Brandon, Helen Brandon (Josh Porter); and great-grandchildren, Abigail, Carson and Adaleigh.
Visitation was Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1-2 p.m. at People’s Faith Tabernacle in Hoxie. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with Roger Brand officiating. Interment was in Oak Forest Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
