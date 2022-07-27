In the early morning of July 22, 2022, Deborah Louise Caspall passed away at St. Bernard’s Hospital, finally succumbing to cancer.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Russell Walker (grandfather) and Verna Walker (grandmother) of Macomb, Ill.; her mother, Shirley Walker Ross Wilkins of Macomb; great-granddaughter, Emma Elise Caspall of Powhatan; brother-in-law, Larry Caspall of Macomb; and sister-in-law, Kay Cummins Koucky of Decatur, Ill.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.