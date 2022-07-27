In the early morning of July 22, 2022, Deborah Louise Caspall passed away at St. Bernard’s Hospital, finally succumbing to cancer.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Russell Walker (grandfather) and Verna Walker (grandmother) of Macomb, Ill.; her mother, Shirley Walker Ross Wilkins of Macomb; great-granddaughter, Emma Elise Caspall of Powhatan; brother-in-law, Larry Caspall of Macomb; and sister-in-law, Kay Cummins Koucky of Decatur, Ill.
She is survived by her husband, Dan Caspall of Lynn; her sons, Job Dan Caspall (wife Vickie Brewer Caspall) of Powhatan and Jayme Jon Caspall of Tulsa, Okla.; grandchildren, August Rinn Caspall (Jayme) and Zachary Kyle Caspall (Job); brothers-in-law, Fred Caspall (wife Gloria) of Macomb and Kenny Caspall (wife Diane) of Columbia, Mo.; many beloved nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
Deborah lived her life for her devoted husband, adoring children, committed friends and family, her community and her country. She was born Feb. 15, 1945, in Ft. Madison, Iowa, located on the Mississippi in southeastern Iowa. She was reared by her mother, Shirley Walker Ross, in the northwest Illinois farm town Macomb, where Shirley operated a beauty salon out of the family home, and where Grandma Verna Walker could supply the particular grandma indulgences and wisdom that were required for a girl to grow in confidence and feminine security.
Deborah was a lifelong Christian, receiving early formation in the faith and elementary education by the Benedictine nuns at St. Mary’s Academy in Nauvoo, Ill., on the banks of the Mississippi River. She met her future husband at the age of 14 as a cheerleader for Western High School in Macomb. She married Dan Caspall on Aug. 26, 1962, in a sunrise wedding service, and remained devoted to him for the remainder of her life, a devotion earned by the justice of reciprocity.
Dan and Deb had two children early in their marriage, Joby Dan, then Jayme Jon. Deb worked as a switchboard operator (eavesdropper) at the telephone company while rearing her two young boys and helping her husband succeed in his work to provide for the family. She gathered salvage corn after the harvest of 1963 to sell for the money necessary to buy Christmas gifts for friends and family. Dan and Deb spent their summers performing with the Aqua Clown ski club, where Deb climbed to the top of the ski pyramids. They passed on their love of water sports and swimming to their children and spent many summers on the lakes of Arkansas boating and skiing.
The fledgling family moved to Walnut Ridge in 1968 to pursue an opportunity with the Vaughan and Bushnell Company, where, at the age of 23, Dan took over management of the V&B handle company. Deb began work in early childhood development at the Black River Area Development office. She also worked as secretary for General Guntharp in the truancy department. Her interest in early childhood development led her to pursuing an associates degree from Southern Baptist College (now Williams Baptist University) and a bachelors degree from Arkansas State University in education and childhood development.
After receiving her bachelor’s degree, she was hired by Walnut Ridge Elementary School where she taught English to sixth graders. While teaching, rearing her children, and homemaking, she continued her education at Arkansas State University, receiving her masters degree and certification in counseling, and, subsequently receiving a reassignment as counselor for the middle school.
In her career as an educator, as in all her pursuits, Deb labored assiduously as an advocate for the children entrusted to her care in the Walnut Ridge school system. She was a gifted and zealous advocate who dealt with the many and various needs of young children, including providing basic needs such as motherly affection, basic hygiene, clothing, food and moral correction. She was a valued and trusted colleague and was recognized for her valuable service by her colleagues throughout the state, who honored her as Arkansas Teacher of the Year. Her beloved boss, Superintendent Terry Belcher, honored her indispensable contributions by recalling her from retirement to manage the formidable task of organizing the annual standardized testing for the middle school.
Empty nesters at age 38, Dan and Deb, full of energy and vigor, embarked on new adventures. They purchased farmland in Lynn and entered the cattle business. Deb proved herself worthy in animal husbandry, helping Dan on the ranch as they learned the business through much study, counsel, and trial and error. Deb took almost as much personal interest in her farm animals as she did her children in the classrooms, having named every member of her first five herds of cattle. Taking a cue from her Heavenly Father, every creature she loved had a name. This included her dogs, cats and horses, too.
From treacherous trails on craggy canyon walls to pleasant promenades in high plains prairies, Dan and Deb shared a love of horseback riding, too. Their riding adventures took them around the country, from the fertile lowlands of central Florida to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and Wyoming, from the majestically sculptured deserts of Utah to the high plains of Montana, South Dakota and Kansas. But their favorite horse-riding destination was their second home in the painted desert adjacent to the Superstition Mountains.
Charmed and attracted by the many interesting and like-minded people they met in their horsing adventures, Deb and Dan decided to invest in the community of Apache Junction (AJ), Arizona. For Deb, this meant another community with whom she might live and share in the joys and sufferings of life, and a place to escape the misty, cold winter of Northern Arkansas for the dry warmth of the Arizona desert. Their small five-acre horse ranch in AJ provided a home base for four-legged and four-wheeling adventures, which they enjoyed with precious family and friends who shared these passions. It also provided a venue for celebrating the annual visit of the famous “cougar” whose enormous shadow stalked the Superstition Mountains in early spring.
But above the natural wonder of the desert and the pleasures of fraternal leisure, what Deb loved most about AJ, was the faithful charity of the good people in that community of friends, who embraced her beloved brother-in-law, Larry Caspall, in his waning months of life and provided the occasion of much happiness for all during his final visit to the desert.
In the tradition of her grandmother, Verna, Deb doted on her grandchildren August Rinn, Emma Elise and Zachary Kyle, who returned her affection with great admiration and love. She would spend many hours with them in the creeks, pastures, barns and farmhouse in Lynn, lavishing them with gifts on birthdays and Christmas.
Deb was grateful for the good fortune of being able to split time between the work on the farm at Lynn and the horsing around in the desert. Her love for both communities remained complete. She enjoyed her continued mentorship of the young teachers in the foothills of the Ozarks supporting those who are on the right track – hardworking, dedicated professional educators like herself. She championed those who pursue the virtues of industry and charity and kept vigilance in her loyalty to the friends of freedom and national honor. May the peace of Our Lord Jesus Christ be upon her and those she loved, now and forever.
Deb’s family is grateful for the many family members and friends who have shared their love and concern for Deb during these last days. At Deb’s request, there will be no traditional funeral or graveside services. Instead, we will be hosting a celebration of life in Lynn to honor Deb on a date to be determined later.
In honor of Deborah, the family has requested contributions to one or more of the following Deborah L. Caspall memorial funds: Old Lebanon Cemetery, send to Deborah L. Caspall Memorial, 3418 Hwy 25, Powhatan, AR 72458; The Children’s Shelter of Walnut Ridge, send to Deborah L. Caspall Memorial, 107 Benson Drive, Walnut Ridge, AR 72476; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, send to Deborah L. Caspall Memorial, St. Jude Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
