With heavy hearts, we remember Debra Louise Hudson, who graced this world with her presence for 79 years before her peaceful passing on Aug. 15, 2023. Born on Nov. 23, 1944, Debra’s journey was marked by love, devotion and a shining spirit that will forever remain in the lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vance Hudson, whom she wed in 1959.
Debra’s roots were deep in O’Kean, where she was raised under the care and guidance of her parents, Melvin and Mary Lou Shelton. As the years unfolded, life led her to Randolph County Nursing Home in Pocahontas, a chapter where she was surrounded by many compassionate caregivers who were more than just a face to her, they were part of her day-to-day life. They became her family.
She leaves behind her four devoted daughters, Pam French and her husband John of O’Kean, Kathy Hudson of Jonesboro, Kelley Goodson and her husband Bobby of Jonesboro and Shelly Ringo of Pocahontas. They dedicated their time and care to ensuring that every need was met, a beautiful tribute to the bonds of family.
Debra’s love extended beyond her daughters, embracing seven grandchildren who brought her immense joy: Kristen Orick, John Allen French, Justin Goodson, Lacey Harris, Tyler Ringo, Bo French and Tanner Ringo.
She was fortunate to welcome six great-grandchildren: Chase Orick, Chet Orick, Presley French, Major Harris, Holland Harris and Fraley Ringo.
A celebration of Debra’s life was held on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the McNabb Funeral Home in Pocahontas. The service, officiated by Dan Avery, followed the visitation in the chapel. A burial took place thereafter at the Randolph Memorial Gardens in Pocahontas.
Honored to carry her to her final resting place were Greg Lance, Tyler Ringo, Bo French, Tanner Ringo, Chase Orick and Chet Orick.
