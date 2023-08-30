With heavy hearts, we remember Debra Louise Hudson, who graced this world with her presence for 79 years before her peaceful passing on Aug. 15, 2023. Born on Nov. 23, 1944, Debra’s journey was marked by love, devotion and a shining spirit that will forever remain in the lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vance Hudson, whom she wed in 1959.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.