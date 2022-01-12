Debra Lewis, 53, of Hoxie, died Jan. 1, 2022, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Walnut Ridge on May 22, 1968, to Earl Leo and Pauline Heard Chappel. She attended church at the Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ. Debra worked as a dietary aide at Skill Care Nursing Home in Jonesboro.
Preceding her in death are her parents and two brothers, Troy and Archie Chappel.
Left to mourn her passing are her husband, Robie Lewis of the home; her daughters, Amber (Derek) Warren of Jonesboro, Sammie (Vince) Norton of Hoxie, and Falisha Ann (Angela) Moore of Jonesboro; brothers, Jeff Chappel, James Chappel and Danny (Judy) Chappel; sisters, Imogene Clay, Vera Chappel, Loretta (Steve) Wheeler and Juanita Chappel and nine grandchildren, Dalton, Erica, Kandi, Torie, Colton, Braxton, Damon, Remington and Jaxxon.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Derek Warren, Vince Norton, Joseph McGinty, James Wilson, David Drowns and Hunter Moore. Terry McGinty, Josh Norton and Dalton Warren will be serving as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation was Monday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home. The funeral service was at 11 a.m. with Lloyd Simmons officiating.
Burial was in Crossroads Cemetery at Portia.
