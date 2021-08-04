Delbert Lavell Sharp, of Harrisburg, departed this life Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis at the age of 82.
He was born Feb. 17, 1939, in Saffell, the son of the late John Albert Sharp and Louise Carolyn Eiland Sharp. Delbert lived most of his life in the Memphis and West Memphis areas and was a contract painter and had also worked as a security guard. He worked for many years, and retired from, the National Distillaries in Memphis. He was an accomplished bowler and bowled on leagues for many years. He moved to Harrisburg in 2008 and has lived there since.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Sharp and Louise Sharp Davis; his wife, Eugenia Sharp, in 2014; and two brothers, Albert Sharp and Elbert Sharp.
He is survived by one daughter, Tunene Weston (Mark) of Harrisburg, two sons, Kevin Sharp of Lehi, Ark., and Kerry Sharp of Sherwood; two step-children, Barbara Vaughn (Brent) of Bartlett, Tenn., and Jessie Smith (Janet) of Bartlett, Tenn.; one sister, Carolyn Huskey (LaVon) of Saffell; one brother, Dennis Sharp of Ravenden; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren.
There were no formal services. He was buried Monday, Aug. 2, at Union Cemetery in Saffell under the direction of Gregg-Weston Funeral Home of Harrisburg.
Personal condolences may be made to the Sharp family at www.greggwestonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.