Delbert Wayne Bryant, 74, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on April 23, 2022.
He was born in Stanford to Jake and Bertie Bryant. He was known as husband, dad, Pawpaw, brother, Pastor and friend. He spent many years in Black Rock, where he pastored the New Life Full Gospel Church until he retired and started evangelizing.
Delbert Wayne Bryant is preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Kandon Wayne Bryant; granddaughter-in-law, Jessica Cissell; brothers, Dennis Bryant and Danny Joe Bryant; and one sister, Billie Sue Neal.
Delbert Wayne Bryant is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Bryant; daughter, Melissa (Marty) Orr; sons, Michael (Sandra) Bryant, Mark (Angela) Bryant, David (Kriste) Bryant and Robert (Shauna) Bryant; grandchildren, Katie Halbur, Kara Hetrick, Kylie Bryant, Sayde-Alyzabeth Coulter, Gracie Lynn Bryant, Brandon Cissell, Jason Cissell, Chase Cissell, Seth Cissell, Elijah Bryant and Isaiah Bryant; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Ann) Bryant and Don (Virginia) Bryant; sister, June (James) Pickney; and many family, friends and congregations.
Visitation was Wednesday, April 27, at the Black Rock Community Center from 5:30-8 p.m.
Funeral service was Thursday, April 28, at New Life Full Gospel Church in Black Rock at 10 a.m. with Rev. Gaylon Russell and Pastor Chad Burton officiating.
All services were under the direction of House Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
