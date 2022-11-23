Denise Bookout Davis Bryant, daughter of Edna Lea Bookout LaMew and the late Eugene Bookout, was born Dec. 13, 1957, and passed away Oct. 26, 2022.
She was under hospice care in San Antonio. A memorial service with military honors was held with her children present: Derian Davis, Gwenyth Davis Sutfin, Laura Bryant, Zachary Bryant and Caleb Bryant.
