Dennis Ray Sharp, 74, of Saffell, passed from this life on Friday, April 1, 2022, at The Springs in Batesville.
He was born on Jan. 12, 1948, in Batesville, to the late Johnny and Louise Eiland Sharp. He was a painter for Eastman Chemical in Batesville during his life. Dennis was of the Christian belief.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by brothers, Albert Lee, Elbert Lee and Delbert Lavell Sharp.
Dennis is survived by sister, Carolyn Huskey (Lavon) of Saffell; nieces and nephews, Marissa Watkins, Lanae Bookout, Tunene Weston, Kevin, Kerry, Tim, Terry and Ricky Sharp; and a host of other family members.
Graveside services were held Monday, April 4, at 2 p.m. at Union Cemetery, near Saffell, with Gregg Tucker officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
