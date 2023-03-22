Dixie Lee Doyle, 93, of Walnut Ridge, passed away March 17, 2023, at Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation in Walnut Ridge.
Born Sept. 22, 1929, in the Bakersfield, Mo., area, she was the daughter of the late Lou and Mamie Byrd Holstine. Dixie was united in marriage to Borden Fred “Jack” Doyle on March 9, 1946. They lived a short while in Coos Bay, Ore., then returned to Arkansas and settled in the Sedgwick area. She was an assembly worker for General Electric and helped her husband, Jack, on the farm. She loved cooking, raising and breeding dogs and chickens, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is preceded by her parents; her husband, Jack, in 2014; a daughter, Pattie Lou Johnson; two brothers, Joe and Jack Holstine; and three sisters, Leno Cornish, Virgina Gibson, and Clara Atkinson.
Survivors include her two daughters, Jackie Sue Sexton (Larry) and Louretta Copeland (Gary); six grandchildren, Brett Johnson, Shannon Black (Jeremy), Cynthia Marie Proctor, Scott Sexton (Kim), Shane Copeland and Shelly Wood; six great-grandchildren, Quinn, Beck, Colton, Walker, Jack and Noah; several nieces and nephews; special neighbors, Junior and Bonnie Dean; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services are today, March 22, at 2 p.m. in the Herman Cemetery near Westside with Tom Lamb officiating. Pallbearers will be her family and friends.
