Dixie Lee Doyle, 93, of Walnut Ridge, passed away March 17, 2023, at Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation in Walnut Ridge.

Born Sept. 22, 1929, in the Bakersfield, Mo., area, she was the daughter of the late Lou and Mamie Byrd Holstine. Dixie was united in marriage to Borden Fred “Jack” Doyle on March 9, 1946. They lived a short while in Coos Bay, Ore., then returned to Arkansas and settled in the Sedgwick area. She was an assembly worker for General Electric and helped her husband, Jack, on the farm. She loved cooking, raising and breeding dogs and chickens, and spending time with her grandchildren.

