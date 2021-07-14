Dixie Ann Pulliam, 70, of Walnut Ridge, died July 6, 2021, at Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation in Walnut Ridge.
Born Dec. 21, 1950, in Proctor, she was the daughter of the late William and Celeste Sexton Eno. Dixie was united in marriage to Dennis Pulliam in 1967. She was an LPN for many years, a dental assistant and office manager. Dixie enjoyed cooking and being an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Walnut Ridge. She helped teach children’s and youth classes for over 40 years and was a past president of the United Methodist Women.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings, Sue Slayton, Burt, Bill and Joe Eno.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis, of the home; two sons, Kevin (Kristi) Pulliam of Jonesboro; Rev. Steve (Allison) Pulliam of Fayetteville; one daughter, Lee Ann Pulliam of Jonesboro; eight grandchildren, Ash (Kortney) Pulliam, Eleanor (Will) Allen, Caroline Pulliam, Evelyn Pulliam, Clarissa Pulliam, Andrew Pulliam, Joshua Pulliam and Brooke Pulliam; one sister, Jennie Dulaney of Portia; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was Monday, July 12, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Walnut Ridge with Rev. Beth Perdue and Rev. J. Anthony Holifield officiating. Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park.
Pallbearers were Joe Miner, Jim Stevens, John Bland, Houston Hart and Ash, Joshua and Andrew Pulliam. Honorary pallbearers were the United Methodist Women and the Walnut Ridge High School Class of 1969.
Visitation was Monday morning from 10 a.m. till noon at Bryan Chapel in Hoxie.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.