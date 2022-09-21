Don Dwayne Burrow, 70, of Bradford, departed this life on Sept. 14, 2022.
He was born Oct. 10, 1951, to Med C. Burrow and Gladys (Altom) Burrow. He was a member of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Don was a Master Mason, and loved all hunting and fishing. He made knives, and enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing cards.
Don was preceded in death by the love of his life, Sandra Burrow; his parents; and his siblings, Freeman, James Lloyd, Levon, M.C., Carolyn Ruth and Sue.
Don is survived by his daughter, Deborah Lynn Burrow of Killen, Texas; his stepson, Nickey (Megan) Lawson of Greenbrier; six grandchildren, Helena Burrow of Strawberry, Cheyanne Snyder (Austin Tate) of Ripley, Tenn., Zac Lawson (Ashley) of Harrison, Hagen Bradway, Alli Jo Carr and Quinn Carr, all of Greenbrier; three great-grandchildren, Aron Lawson and Rorie Lawson, both of Harrison, and A.J. Tate of Ripley, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral was Monday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Interment was in Brown’s Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until service time.
