Donald Ray Clayton passed away to his Heavenly home on April 4, 2022, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
Donald was born Oct. 25, 1943, in Batesville, and grew up in Saffell and Black Rock. He was a 1962 graduate of Black Rock High School. Donald worked at Martin Marietta Materials for 54 years, where he was the office manager and where he had many coworkers and truck drivers who were his friends.
Donald surrendered his life to Jesus Christ as a teenager and was a member of the Black Rock Methodist Church and was a lay speaker. Donald was also proud to be in the Lions Club and a member of the Masonic Aurora Lodge 423. He was also a member of The Gideon’s International, where he loved passing out New Testaments. He served in many positions and was president of the local Gideon Camp.
One of his passions was old cars and street rods. He owned many classic cars and trucks, and was a member of the North East Arkansas Street Rod Association, where he had many friends.
Survivors are his mother, Imolene Slayden of Saffell; brothers, Randall Slayden (Saffell), Jerry Clayton (Lebanon, Mo.) and Gary Clayton (Little Rock); sisters, Rita Ann Drake (Saffell) and Patricia Clayton Ward (Strawberry); nephews, Todd Drake and Brian Slayden; niece, Lisha Foust; great-nephew Destyn Drake; great-niece, Heaven Foust; cousins, Bob Callahan, Dan Callahan and Samantha Callahan Davis; aunt, Libby Sue Callahan; and many other friends and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Allen Clayton; grandparents, Robert and Zona Callahan; and beloved uncle R.D. Callahan.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 7, from 1-3 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral services will follow immediately at 3 p.m. with Reverend Dennis Calaway officiating. Burial will be in Lincoln-Ward Cemetery in Saffell under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideon’s International so that Bibles can be placed in Donald’s memory. These can be mailed to P.O. Box 23, Walnut Ridge, AR 72476.
