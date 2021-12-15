Donald “Junior’ Johnson, 76, of Minturn, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born Feb. 19, 1945, in Benton Harbor, Mich., to Bud Johnson and Maxine Polly Johnson. He married Glenda Foster on July 15, 1967, and they had three children, Judy, Donald and Karen. Junior was a retired roofer by trade and loved to hunt and fish when and where he could. He was of Pentecost belief.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Maxine Johnson; stepmother, Alice Johnson; two sisters; and a grandson.
Junior is survived by his wife, Glenda Johnson of Minturn; children, Judy Johnson of Walnut Ridge, Donald (Bobbi) Johnson of Hoxie, and Karen (Nick) Troutman of Walnut Ridge; grandchildren, Stephanie (Bret) Ditto, Kreston Stevens, Elizabeth Stevens, Ashlyn (Calder) Roggie, Jedidiah Stevens, Colton (Leah) Johnson, Brooke (Conner) Roberts and Jayden Johnson; half-brother, Donnie Jean (Yolanda) Johnson of West Virginia; nine great-grandchildren, with one soon to arrive; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation was Saturday, Dec. 4, from 6-8 p.m. at People’s Faith Tabernacle in Hoxie.
Funeral services were Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. at People’s Faith Tabernacle with Rick Hart and Roger Brand officiating. Burial was in Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.