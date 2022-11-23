Donald Lee Walzer was born Sept. 19, 1931 in St. Louis, and was a recent resident of Jonesboro. Previously, he had been a 24-year resident of Florida. Having been through a series of challenging health issues, he went to be with the Lord on Nov. 17, 2022, at the age of 91. He was of the Catholic faith.

Don was preceded in death by his mother and father, Rose and Leo Walzer and stepfather, Clarence Schroeter, many years ago, and his beloved wife of 44 years, Joyce, in 1997, as well as many other relatives.

