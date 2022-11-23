Donald Lee Walzer was born Sept. 19, 1931 in St. Louis, and was a recent resident of Jonesboro. Previously, he had been a 24-year resident of Florida. Having been through a series of challenging health issues, he went to be with the Lord on Nov. 17, 2022, at the age of 91. He was of the Catholic faith.
Don was preceded in death by his mother and father, Rose and Leo Walzer and stepfather, Clarence Schroeter, many years ago, and his beloved wife of 44 years, Joyce, in 1997, as well as many other relatives.
He is survived by a daughter, Peggy Lemasters (Allen) of Springfield, Mo.; son, Kurt Walzer (Libby) of Jonesboro; grandson, Grant Lemasters of Springfield, Mo.; granddaughter, Kylie Harmon (Sam) of Redondo Beach, Calif.; grandsons, Brett Walzer and Blake Walzer of Jonesboro, and Bryce Walzer (Ella) of Little Rock; great-granddaughter, Finley Kate Walzer, great-grandson, Beckett Walzer of Little Rock, and great granddaughter, Mia Marie Harmon of Redondo Beach, Calif.
Don proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. After his military service, he went to night school part time, all while working full time and raising a family to obtain his business degree from Washington University in St. Louis. Don worked as a cost accountant for Anheuser Busch for several years, then worked in sales for Magic Chef Appliance Company, Lowell Bleachery and Western Supplies Tooling & Die Company, all in St. Louis. He was an entrepreneur at heart and started a small manufacturing business, Gemini Manufacturing, Inc., in Walnut Ridge in 1973, manufacturing golf bags, golf accessories and a multitude of cut and sewn products. At one time, over 70 of the “best employees ever” worked at Gemini. He retired and sold this business in 2000.
Don was a sports enthusiast and loved to watch and play golf. He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays baseball games and recently was becoming a Razorback football fan. He was a master storyteller and gladly shared many stories and life experiences. Don was a history fanatic and probably read thousands of books, loved watching Westerns and war movies, had an incredible long-term memory and was able to describe details of his life from as far back as when he was a child. He loved life, loved his family and loved being with people. He was a Kiwanian in Walnut Ridge and a proud volunteer reader to the blind in Florida.
No longer does he need a cane, walker, wheelchair, hearing aids, stents, heart valve replacement, artificial knees, artificial shoulder or neck brace from two fractured vertebrae. No longer will he have macular degeneration, high blood pressure or the need for blood thinners. For now, he walks with the Lord forever. His family misses him already.
There was visitation at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., with the service to follow. Burial was in Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to all the medical staff of St. Bernards Hospital, as well as St. Bernards Heart and Vascular (Doctors McKee, Younis, Havdala and Shayna Nunn, APN); Neurosurgery (Dr. Cherqui); OFSC (Dr. Lewis); Southern Eye Associates (Dr. Little) and especially Dr. David Pyle of Clopton Clinic. Thanks also to the staff and doctors of the local Veterans Administration. A special thanks to Bailey Flemon, his ICU nurse whose love and compassion for her patients is beyond reproach. She is a true blessing. Lastly, thanks to the administrators and all the staff of The Bungalows of Jonesboro assisted living for making his short stay such a pleasure.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a financial gift to the St. Labre Indian School that Don and Joyce proudly supported for many years: St. Labre Indian School, 112 St. Labre Campus Drive, Ashland, MT 59003, www.stlabre.org.
