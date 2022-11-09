Donald Vance Bryant Sr., 69, of Smithville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 24, 1953, in Mellwood, to William Wesley Bryant and Patri Subri Wells. He was a truck driver and a member of the Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming, church and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Joann Bryant; 11 children, Donald (Beverly) Bryant Jr., Darlene (Hugh) Thompson, Jeffery (Kevin) Bryant, April (Payton) Callahan, Cody Man, David (Kim) Crow, Steven (Karen) Crow, Melissa (Shane) Williams, Daniel Jones, Christina Bryant and Timmy (Sam) Bryant; two brothers, Freddy and Bill Bryant; two sisters, Joyce Bryson and Rose Rodgers; as well as lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Arrangements are by Qualls Funeral Home of Cave City.
