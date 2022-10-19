Donna Eve Sheets, 71, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1950, in Walnut Ridge, to the late Ralph and Pearl (Smith) Rosselot in Walnut Ridge. She was united in marriage to Bruce Sheets on Aug. 29, 1969, in Walnut Ridge. She was a bookkeeper for Moore Brothers, Cox Powersports and Cavenaugh Auto Group during her lifetime. Donna was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce, of the home; daughters, Stacey Dunlap and Karen Sheets, both of Walnut Ridge; brother, Dwain Rosselot (Mary) of Tennessee; grandson, Christopher Dunlap; and nephews, Gary Rosselot and Jason Rosselot.
Visitation was Monday, Oct. 17, from 6-8 p.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. at the church with Derek Collins officiating. Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge. All arrangements were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
