Donna Eve Sheets, 71, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.

She was born on Dec. 24, 1950, in Walnut Ridge, to the late Ralph and Pearl (Smith) Rosselot in Walnut Ridge. She was united in marriage to Bruce Sheets on Aug. 29, 1969, in Walnut Ridge. She was a bookkeeper for Moore Brothers, Cox Powersports and Cavenaugh Auto Group during her lifetime. Donna was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.

