Donna Simmons died Aug. 6, 2023, at Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilition in Walnut Ridge.
She was born Sept. 27, 1932, in Leachville, to Jarvie Logan Stephenson and Tempie Lee Johnson Stephenson. Donna and her family moved to the Alicia area in 1937 after the big Mississippi River flood. She married the love of her life and her best friend, her beloved Tommy Simmons.
The first time she met Tommy, she said, “I am going to marry him!” They truly were as one. Now she is with him again. Always kind and hardworking, Donna will be sadly missed. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Preceding her in death are her parents and her husband, Tommy Simmons.
Left to mourn her passing are her son, Tommy Wayne Simmons and his wife, Katrina of Bourbonnais, Ill.; two grandchildren, Logan and his wife, Jennifer from Oklahoma and Tristin and her husband, Randy from Illinois; four great-grandchildren, Landon, Madeline, Kayden and Charlotte; several nieces and nephews; and also five brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. until noon in the Chapel of House Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge.
A committal will be held at Markham Cemetery with Danny Murphy officiating.
