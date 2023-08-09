Donna Simmons died Aug. 6, 2023, at Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilition in Walnut Ridge.

She was born Sept. 27, 1932, in Leachville, to Jarvie Logan Stephenson and Tempie Lee Johnson Stephenson. Donna and her family moved to the Alicia area in 1937 after the big Mississippi River flood. She married the love of her life and her best friend, her beloved Tommy Simmons.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.