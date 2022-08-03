Donna Sue Cooksey, 71, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Monday, July 25, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 3, 1951, in Walnut Ridge, to J.R. and Wanda Lee (Niswonger) Spargo. Donna Sue was a homemaker and was of the Baptist belief.
She was preceded in death by her father, J.R. Spargo.
She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Steve Cooksey, of the home; her mother, Wanda Lee Spargo of Walnut Ridge; children, Chip Cooksey (Hollie) of Union Town, Jill Brown (Alex) of Virginia, and Jordan Cooksey (Sara) of Walnut Ridge; siblings, Barbara Parker (Ricky) of Walnut Ridge, Janie Thorne (David) of Jonesboro, and Joey Spargo (Katherin) of Paragould; and grandchildren, Miranda, B.J., Danica, Wyatt, Logan and Emmett.
Visitation was Thursday, July 28, from 6-8 p.m. in Cox Funeral Home chapel in Walnut Ridge.
Funeral services were Friday, July 29, at 2 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home with Tim Campbell officiating. Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were B.J. Leonard, Joe Spargo, Jeremy Parker, Stephen Davis, Cody Bradley and Greg Walker.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
