Donna Mae Whittaker, 62, of Walnut Ridge, died Aug. 29, 2021, while on vacation in Alabama.
Born Jan. 9, 1959, in Rockford, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Jack and Marie Foster. In 1987, Donna met and fell in love with the love of her life, Mr. Kenny Whittaker. She was a retired LPN, having worked for the Lawrence Memorial Emergency Room. Donna enjoyed traveling, watching sports and cheering on her favorite football player, Tom Brady. She was a loving wife, mother and very active grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Kenny, of the home; two daughters, Whitney (Scott) Glenn of Walnut Ridge and Kenna (Ty) Callahan of Walnut Ridge; six grandchildren, Kayden Glenn, Mattox Glenn, and Davis, Emerson, Jasper and Connor Callahan; two sisters, Barbara Burnside of Brookland and Connie Langston of Egypt; one brother, Jackie Foster of Ravenden Springs; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral was Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. in the Bryan Chapel. Pallbearers were Ty and Davis Callahan, Kerry Langston, Scott Glenn, Parker Foster and Logan Maple. Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park.
Visitation was Saturday from noon till 2 P.M.
