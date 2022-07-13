Doris Halcomb, 69, of Pocahontas, passed away July 7, at Arkansas Continued Care Hospital in Jonesboro.
Mrs. Halcomb was born Aug. 7, 1952 in Newport. She, along with her husband, Randy, own Taco Casa in Pocahontas. Doris loved working, cooking and doing for others. She was an active member of First Apostolic Church in Corning.
On Sept. 30, 1972, she married Randy Halcomb. They recently celebrated their 49th anniversary. Other survivors include their children, Randy “Bub” (Miranda) Halcomb Jr. of Sheridan and Angela Oxford of Pocahontas; mother, Gracie Wilson of Pocahontas; grandchildren, Cody (Caitlin) Halcomb, Madison (Brandon) Jones, Leighton Halcomb, Little Gracie Oxford, Kolton, Asher and Jasper Halcomb; great-grandchildren, Finley and Eleanor Halcomb; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Melissa Gail Halcomb, and father Willard Wilson.
Visitation was Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at First Apostolic Church in Corning. Funeral service was at the church on Monday, July 11, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Troy Johnson and Rev. Chris Dixon officiating. Burial was in Corning Cemetery under the direction of Ermert Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.ermertfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.