Dorothy Louise Blevens of Alicia passed away Feb. 24, 2022, at The Springs of Jonesboro facility.
Born Sept. 25, 1931, in Caraway, she was the daughter of the late Loyd Wiley Rhea and Ruby Amanda Furlong Rhea. She attended and graduated school in Egypt. She was united in marriage to Billy Blevens on Nov. 20, 1948. Dorothy worked for over 20 years as a clerk at the Walnut Ridge Walmart. She was a believer in Christ and loved being outside working in her gardens. She loved flowers and being surrounded by her family.
She is preceded by her parents; her husband of 45 years, Billy, in 1994; three sisters, Mary Murausky, Patsy Green and Ruth Bristow; and two brothers, Bill and Gerald Rhea.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon (Steve) Young of Jonesboro; three sons, Jerry (Dorothy) Blevens of Hoxie, Rickey (Judith) Blevens of Paragould and Darrell Blevens; six grandchildren, Kris and Jason Blevens of Hoxie, Doug (Katrina) Blevens and Dustin (Jessie) Blevens, all of Paragould, Jessica (Alex) Archer of Bono and Jodi (Lorne) Hazlewood of Ozark, Mo.; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Mildred Davis of Malden, Mo.; and three brothers, Glenn (Mary) Rhea of Hoxie, Jim (Barb) Rhea and Harold (Doris) Rhea; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside service was Monday, Feb. 28, at noon at Lawrence Memorial Park with Gary Cremeens officiating.
Pallbearers were Lorne Hazlewood, Alex Archer, and Kris, Jason, Doug and Dustin Blevens.
Visitation was from 10:30 a.m. until noon in Bryan Chapel.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
