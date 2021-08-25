Dorothy LaVerne (Nelms) Bruce of Hoxie died Aug. 16, 2021, at her residence.
She was born May 31, 1938, in Rushing, to Joseph Garland Nelms and Wilma Ovella Bradberry Nelms. She attended Grace Tabernacle church in Black Rock, and took great joy in the young people of the church. She saw them as the future church and enjoyed their singing and was interested in their activities and progress in life.
She was a nurse and worked in several departments at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, but especially enjoyed working in the ER and felt that is where she did her best work. She also worked in nursing homes in the area. She enjoyed gardening, her chickens, genealogy, sewing and canning and freezing food. She enjoyed hearing what her family was up to and loved to follow the progress in their projects and work.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Wilma; a sister, Joyce Moore of Hiawatha, Kan.; and a son, Alan Bruce of Hoxie.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Edward Bruce of Hoxie; sisters, Mildred Hoeman of Shawnee, Okla., and Patricia Hall of Glendale, Ariz.; brothers, Roy Nelms and Billy Joe Nelms of Fort Smith; children, Charles Bruce of Midwest City, Okla., Sheri Wiggins, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Rebekah Brandt of Annville, Pa.; grandchildren, Sean Wiggins, Brian Wiggins, Kimberly Dixon, Alicia Strunk, Mark Brandt, Zachary Brandt, Laura Bruce, Billy Bruce, Calvin Bruce, Michael Bruce, Marshea Seabree, and Cameron Seabree; 23 great-grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation was Friday Aug. 20, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral services began at 1 p.m. with Matt Morse officiating. Burial was in Eagle’s Rest Cemetery, near Wirth, under the direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
