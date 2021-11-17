Dr. Michael G. Langley, 69, of Robinson, Ill., formerly of Walnut Ridge, died Nov. 5, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ill.
Michael was born Aug. 13, 1952, in Santa Barbara, Calif., to Marvin Lee and Wanda L. (Charron) Langley. He married Jana Beth (Floyd) in 2004 and she survives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Susan Osborn; and a sister-in-law, Donna Langley.
Survivors include a son, Randy Tolliver (April); two daughters, H. Kate Faust (Casey) and Ingrid Rey; his twin brother, Patrick Langley; brother-in-law, Ralph Osborn; and six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.
Visitation was Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Pulliam Funeral Home in Robinson, Ill. A Twilight Funeral Service followed at 7. Cremation followed funeral services.
An online guestbook is available at www.pulliamfuneralhomes.com.
