James “Duaine” Davis, 91, of Wynne, formerly of Smithville, passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Crest Park Nursing Home in Wynne. He was born Jan. 6, 1931, in Eaton, to the late Leo and Oma (Walling) Davis. He was united in marriage to Gloria Russell on June 25, 1949, in Imboden. Duaine and Gloria were actively involved in the Republican Party of Lawrence County. Duaine was a supervisor at Fry Roofing Company in St. Louis, managed Hood’s Hardware in West Alton, Ill., and owned and operated Davis Discount Store in Smithville during his life. He was a member of Lynn Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Gloria; infant daughter, Jennifer Davis; brothers, Laverne Davis, Bobby Davis, Bill Davis, Bonnie Davis, Benny Davis and Darrell Davis; granddaughter, Wendy Spencer; and great-granddaughters, Adrianna and baby Shea.
