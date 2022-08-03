Eathel A. Sexton, 72, of Jacksonport, departed this life on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

She was born Aug. 13, 1949, to Olus Harold and Mary Frances (Etchison) Gill. Eathel was a member of the Southside Church of Christ. She enjoyed being a member of the Southside community and volunteered at the City of Southside. She also enjoyed flower gardening and antiques. She loved spending time with her family. Family reunions were some of her favorite times.

