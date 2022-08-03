Eathel A. Sexton, 72, of Jacksonport, departed this life on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
She was born Aug. 13, 1949, to Olus Harold and Mary Frances (Etchison) Gill. Eathel was a member of the Southside Church of Christ. She enjoyed being a member of the Southside community and volunteered at the City of Southside. She also enjoyed flower gardening and antiques. She loved spending time with her family. Family reunions were some of her favorite times.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jimmy Tom Sexton.
She is survived by her son, Jeffery Sexton of Fort Smith; her brother, Chip Gill and wife Susan of Walnut Ridge; her sister, Charlotte Koob and husband Terry of Houston; her nephews, Allen and Daphne Sexton, Randy and Kathy Sexton and Eric and Jamie Wetuski; her nieces, Marguerite Gill, Tiffany Ann Wetuski; her great niece, Amanda Sapp; and her bonus daughter, Diedre Cox.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
